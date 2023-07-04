Flags Wave for Station 6

City holds a grand opening of station

With only blue clouds and no smoke in sight, the San Marcos Fire Department had all flags flying Friday as firefighters, city officials and guests came together to acknowledge the completion of construction, grand opening and engine push in for its newest facility, Station 6.

Located in the TRACE neighborhood in Southeast San Marcos, at 5716 S. Old Bastrop Highway, the new station represents a state of the art design, according to master of ceremonies for the day, Interim Fire Marshal Capt. Jonathan Henderson, who was filling in for San Marcos Fire Department Chief Les Stephens who was unable to attend the festivities due to a family conflict.

Following a blessing by Chaplain Jeffrey Latham, Henderson said building a station like this was “definitely a team effort.”

Henderson brought to the podium Battalion Chief John Koenig and thanked him for all of his work bringing the threads together for the city and the department in making the station a reality.

Also on hand for the grand opening and a labor- intensive back to the engine push that brought the Station 6 engine into the building were city of San Marcos Mayor Jane Hughson, Council Member Matthew Gonzales, State Rep. Erin Zweiner, fire department dignitaries from neighboring communities as well as many retired members of the department.

Hughson in her remarks to the crowd thanked all the members of the fire department who designed and worked on this project, and all the city staff who contributed from day one to the advancement of what she called “our newest additional fire station.” She also thanked members of the city’s bond committee who had the foresight to recommend the project. According to Hughson, San Marcos voters approved bonds in an election on May 6, 2017 that included separate propositions for public safety and library projects, among which was Station 6.

In a traditional ceremony, a firefighter took a hose and sprayed the sides of Engine Six, so that those present might take a part in drying it down before it was officially pushed back into the stxsation house.

For city firefighters, Station 6 expands the response district, especially with respect to access to I-35.