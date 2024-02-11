FM110 formally opened with ribbon cutting ceremony

The Texas Department of Transportation held a ribbon cutting along with state, county and local officials for the culmination of the FM 110 North project that now creates an eastern loop around Interstate 35 in San Marcos.

“We celebrate the completion of the final portion of a roadway that will transform transportation in Hays County,” Tx-DOT Austin District Engineer Tucker Ferguson said. “As you drive through here you can see the growth and the development, and this roadway addresses the transportation needs of this region, providing an alternative to I-35.”

The road way has been a long time in the making. In fact, Hays County Commissioner Precinct 1 Debbie Gonzales Ingalsbe said she remembered her father discussing plans for a loop east of I-35 when he was on Commissioners Court in the 1980s. Mayor Jane Hughson said she remembered her own father discussing the plans as far back as the 50s and 60s.

“I'm proud to say that it is complete and being utilized heavily, or in our tremendous way, and it has spurred much economic development with much more to come,” Ingalsbe said “… The project will support local and regional economic development by providing improved access to existing and anticipated residential, employment and warehouse distribution centers east of I 35.”

The north segment of FM 110 is a twolane roadway, with one travel lane in each direction, from SH 80 to I-35.

“It's a wonderful day when we cut a ribbon to open a new roadway, especially when it's the final ribbon,” Hughson said. “The first two segments for FM 110 have made getting from here to there so much faster and a really pleasant drive. And this segment will be the same.”

The project also included two bridges over SH 21. The 6.5-mile north segment connects the middle and south segments to create a loop east of I-35 from south of Kyle to south of San Marcos. The cost of the north segment of the project was $36.5 million. It began in March 2022 and was complete in December 2023, which was several months ahead of schedule, by contractor Webber, LLC.

“FM 110 is a testament to what is possible when TxDOT, Hays County and San Marcos work together,” State Representative Erin Zwiener said. “This new thoroughfare will provide a safe alternative for drivers who are passing through San Marcos on their way to SH 130, IH 10, or local destinations, such as the outlet mall and San Marcos airport.”

The cost for entire project of all three segments was $68.2 million. The initial south segment of FM110 from McCarty Lane to SH123 was originally opened to traffic in 2020 and the middle section was opened to traffic in 2021.

“FM 110 is not just about road expansion, it’s about the strategic move to streamline transportation, directly influencing our local economy, said Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra. “With Hays County being, not one of, but the fastest growing county in the nation, it is a critical route and ensures smoother traffic flow in reducing congestion on existing routes, which we know is I-35.”

Hays County funded the design, environmental clearance, right-of-way acquisition and utility relocations for the project. The city of San Marcos and Hays County made contributions to the construction. However, the Capital Area Metropolitan Planning Organization awarded $30 million for the project and Tx-DOT funded the remainder of the project as well as managed the construction of all three segments.