FOCUSING ON FITNESS: THRC helps residents keep New Year's resolutions, get in shape

As the first month of the new year begins to wind down, many are doing their best to keep up with their resolutions. There are several common resolutions that people try to stick to including staying organized, saving money, or getting more exercise.

At San Marcos’ Texas Health and Racquet Club (THRC), you’ll find several opportunities to get active and stay fit.

“We understand that not everybody wants to work out the same way. It's actually really hard and daunting,” said Nick Wroblewski, Operations Manager for THRC. “So you have to offer a lot of different avenues. So we have, you know, state of the art equipment and weight rooms.”

The fitness facility has been in business for around 20 years and served as a community favorite for many.

“We used to serve a ton of members of the community, you know, families, retirees, people who have really been established in San Marcos,” Wroblewski said. “Post COVID, we actually saw a huge influx in students and young graduates who started to move and live and stay in the area. So that's why we built the downtown location.”

Throughout the pandemic, gym staff and members have done what they can to ensure the health and safety of themselves and others.

“That's something I have to give to my members. They're so conscientious. And we provide no towels, we provide cleaning wipes on the floors, but they themselves take it upon to wipe before afterwards picking up. And we have a full time clean team too,” Wroblewski said.

THRC offers different workout methods for members including group fitness classes and personal training options. Those looking to begin their fitness journey are encouraged to do so regardless of pace or experience.

“Set a really small attainable goal. If for you, 30 minutes a week is huge, go set that as your first goal and then move on from there,” Wroblewski said.

With many setting the gym as one of their primary focuses with the new year, Wroblewski spoke of how business tends to pick up during this time.

“Usually the last two weeks of January, there's still a pretty good hangover from the holidays. So right as the end of the month starts, that's when you see it pick up,” Wroblewski said. “​So everything right up until spring break. Spring break is the great cut off. That's where a lot of people are working towards, then you kind of start the cycle over again.”

Whether you’re a gym regular or starting 2022 with a change, THRC can assist you in any and every part of your fitness journey.

“Celebrate the small victories too, those absolutely matter. If you feel different when you wake up in the morning. That's huge. You don't have to look like Arnold Schwarzenegger,” Wroblewski said.

Folks can sign up for a membership in person at the Downtown or McCarty THRC locations. Additionally, to sign up or for additional information, visit https://texashealthandracquetclub.com/thrc or call 512-353-0789. For updates and more, follow THRC on Facebook (@THRCSM) and Instagram (@thrc_sanmarcos).