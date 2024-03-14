Food bank, pet resource center to host food distribution for people and pets

The Central Texas Food Bank and Hays County Pet Resource Center will host a drive-up food distribution for people and pets on Saturday, March 23, from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at McCormick Middle School in Buda. The event is open to anyone in Hays County and pets do not need to be present to receive pet food.

As a part of the newly expanded Hays County Positive Alternatives to Shelter Surrender (P.A.S.S.) program, in partnership with CTFB, pet food for cats and dogs will be provided in addition to the normal food distribution. Assistance in Spanish will also be available.

'The affordability of pet food can be a barrier for families,” Lee Ann Shenefiel, Austin Pets Alive! Executive Advisor and Project Coordinator, said. “The P.A.S.S. program in Hays County supports people and pets by providing access to these local services, and helps keep pets out of the shelter system and together with their families.”

'We’re thrilled to partner with Hays County Pet Resource Center to ensure that families, including our furry family members, have access to food,' said Sari Vatske, President and CEO of the Central Texas Food Bank. 'Oftentimes families face difficult decisions and make tradeoffs, so we want to ensure that those tradeoffs don't include surrendering or not feeding a beloved pet.'

Volunteer opportunities are available ahead of the event to distribute flyers throughout Hays County public locations, and help is needed during the event. Volunteers are needed to help set up, greet people, distribute food, gather data and tear down. Available shifts are 8-10 a.m., 10 a.m.-12 p.m. or 8 a.m.-12 p.m. on Saturday, March 23. If you are available to share flyers to promote this event in public spaces, or interested in volunteering at the food distribution event, please contact haysinfo@austinpetsalive. org.