Food Bank's 9th annual Spring Harvest Health Food Drive

Join the 9th Annual Spring Harvest Healthy Food Drive Challenge hosted by Hays County Food Bank. From April 15 to May 16, community teams compete to gather the most food in two categories, non-perishable or fresh produce. The winning teams earn bragging rights and the Spring Harvest Traveling Trophy. Dunbar Gardens brought home a win in the fresh produce category. Hill Country Christian Junior Honor Society won last year in the nonperishable category and hopes to hold onto the Apple Trophy for one more year. Can your team challenge them?

Every week, Hays County Food Bank feeds nearly 1,000 households. They need support more in the spring when food donations are historically low. Spring Harvest aims to spur community involvement and replenish our shelves with healthy options. Shelf-stable donations like low-sodium canned vegetables and whole grains are appreciated, but we also encourage gardeners to donate their extra produce. HCFB aims to make fresh produce one-third of all food provided to our clients.

Team leaders are asked to sign up for the challenge at bit.ly/HCFBfooddrive. HCFB will track each team's contributions to the Spring Harvest Healthy Food Drive Challenge and announce the winner at the end of May. If you have any other questions, please email kcarter@haysfoodbank. org.