Former head of LBJ National Historical Park to speak at LBJ Museum in October

LBJ Museum of San Marcos is pleased to have David Vela presenting at the Fall Lecture scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 26. Vela’s lecture, “A Portrait of Lady Bird: Memories of a Friend and former Superintendent of the LBJ National Historical Park” will be thoroughly enjoyed by all fans of Lady Bird and the Johnsons.

Vela, a former LBJ National Historical Park Superintendent and retired Deputy/Acting Director of the National Park Service, will share his experiences with the former First Lady, Lady Bird Johnson, and the impact she had on his life and career. As superintendent, Vela was responsible for the overall management and operation of the national historical park, and worked closely with Mrs. Johnson and the family in achieving these interests.

Vela and his wife, Melissa were raised in Wharton, Texas and are both graduates of Texas A&M University. David retired from the National Park Service in September 2020 after 30 years with the agency, most recently serving as deputy director, exercising the authority of the director. He also served as chair for the Committee for the Preservation of the White House. Vela was the first Latino to be nominated by the President of the United States to serve as director of the National Park Service.

With a public service career spanning over 38 years at the state and federal level, the Velas are now enjoying retirement with their children and eight grandchildren.

The book, 'Hola Ranger, My Journey Through the National Park,' written by Vela, chronicles the life story of a Latino growing up in the farmlands of Southwest Texas, his first visit to a national park and the impact that it had on his life.

The event will begin with a reception at 6 p.m. followed by the lecture at 6:30 p.m. This lecture is free and open to the public; however, the museum asks that all attendees sign up for the event either by calling the museum at 512-353--3300, emailing director@lbjmuseum.com or visiting the museum’s website at lbjmuseum. com/event/.