Former Mayor joins Texas Book Festival Board of Directors

Former San Marcos Mayor Daniel Guerrero has been appointed to the Board of Directors for the Texas Book Festival.

The Texas Book Festival was founded in 1995 by then First Lady of Texas and former librarian Laura Bush. It is held annually at the grounds of the State Capitol and features a variety of author presentations and panels, book signings, cooking demonstrations, programs and activities for kids of all ages, food trucks and exhibiting vendors from across the state and country. The organization is also committed to promoting literature year-round, in addition to its annual festival weekend in November.

The Texas Book Festival said that Guerrero “possesses a deep passion for literacy and is dedicated to advancing the Texas Book Festival’s mission. His background and expertise will contribute significantly to the organization's strategic vision and initiatives.”

'We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Guerrero to our Board of Directors,' said Marianne DeLeón, Texas Book Festival CEO. 'His expertise and commitment to literature will be invaluable as we continue to expand our impact and reach within the literary community. We look forward to working together to further our mission of promoting literary excellence and fostering a love of reading.'

As a member of the Board of Directors, Guerrero will play a vital role in guiding the organization's strategic direction, fundraising efforts and program development.

In addition to his time as Mayor of San Marcos, Guerrero is also a Distinguished Alumnus of San Marcos High School. He holds multiple certificates from Austin Community College, a Bachelor of Mass Communications from Texas State University, a Master of Organizational Leadership and Ethics, and a Doctor of Leadership and Higher Education from St. Edward’s University. Daniel received the St. Edward’s University Presidential Award in April 2023 and Alumni Achievement Award in 2024. Guerrerohas served in nonprofit leadership roles as the Executive Director for INROADS/ Central Texas, Inc., led fundraising development campaigns for the San Marcos Education Foundation, and currently serves as the MBA Program Chair at Concordia University - Texas.

New board member appointments took effect on March 5, 2024.

