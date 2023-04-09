Former officer indicted in shooting death of Wright

A Hays County Grand Jury has indicted former Hays County Corrections Officer Isaiah Garcia in connection to the death of Joshua Wright when he was in custody receiving treatment at a hospital in Hays County.

Garcia is charged with the felony offense deadly conduct in connection to the shooting that occurred on Dec 12, 2022. The Hays County Criminal District Attorney’s Office said they will prosecute the case.

“A grand jury is composed of 12 citizens from Hays County and serves as an independent voice of the community,” Hays County District Attorney Kelly Higgins said. “The Hays County Criminal District Attorney’s Office presented the results of the investigation. After hearing the evidence, the grand jury determined that the offense of deadly conduct was the most appropriate charge. We would like to thank the Texas Rangers for their prompt and thorough investigation.”

In response to questions, in an email, Higgins said, Garcia surrendered in Comal County. According to the district attorney, Garcia surrendered to authorities and was released on $20,000 personal recognizance bond. Booking information obtained from the Comal County Sheriff’s Office, confirmed the charge of deadly conduct with discharge of a firearm but reflects the posting of a $25,000 bond.

Garcia, 27, has worked for Hays County as a corrections officer since 2018. At the time of the shooting, Garcia was placed on administrative leave for 10 days.

“Pursuant to the Hays County Sheriff’s Office policies and practices, and in response to the indict- ment related to the shooting of Joshua Wright, the officer involved is no longer employed with the Hays County Sheriff’s Office,” a statement from the Hays County Sheriff’s Office said. “While the Hays County Sheriff’s Office strongly supports our deputies and corrections officers and the duties, many of which put their safety at risk, that they must carry out on a daily basis, we also respect and honor the criminal justice process, including yesterday’s decision by the Grand Jury to move forward with charges in this case. The Hays County Sheriff’s Office again offers its deepest sympathies to the Wright family. It is our sincere hope that all of the citizens of Hays County can come together to foster peace in our community and our country.”

Garcia was on duty guarding Wright, an inmate at the Hays County Jail, who was in the Ascension Seton Hays Hospital when the shooting occurred. Wright, 36, was killed in the shooting.

According to a press release from Hays County, deadly conduct as charged in this indictment is a third-degree felony with a possible punishment of two to 10 years in prison and a fine of up $10,000.

The family of Joshua Wright through the civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump, co-counsel Chevo Pastrano and Ginna Pastrano, following the announcement of the grand jury indictment issued a press release with a statement early Friday.

The release stated, 'The family of Joshua Wright is relieved by news of this indictment, as it gets us one step closer to ensuring that former officer Garcia will be held accountable for his deadly actions. It is crucial that when officers act violently and against protocol, that they and the departments that train them are held responsible for their actions to ensure that these killings stop happening. We will continue to support the Wright family through the legal process and lift them up in prayer as we fight for justice for Joshua.'

The Texas Rangers conducted the investigation into the shooting. The results of that investigation, including the video captured by Garcia’s body-worn camera, were presented to the grand jury, according to the Hays County District Attorney.

When asked for an additional interview in connection to the indictment, Higgins said, “I cannot participate in interviews about any pending case. While I fully understand the public's desire for more information, this is to protect the integrity of the process. The Hays County Criminal District Attorney's Office is committed to the pursuit of justice, and this commitment requires all efforts to ensure a fair trial for the State and for Mr. Garcia.”

Higgins said his office “believes that a case arising in Hays County should be prosecuted in Hays County and tried to a Hays County jury.”

With respect to video evidence of importance to the case and released to the grand jury prior to its indictment, Higgins said, 'Premature release of video evidence would undermine the availability of an unprejudiced jury pool. When the people of Hays County view any video evidence in this or any matter, it will be under the control of the court and in good faith compliance with the requirements of due process. When the case is resolved, the DA's office will authorize the release of video evidence, and the DA will agree to interviews.”

According to the district attorney, video evidence “has not and will not be released until the pending case is resolved, as above.”

“This case, like any other, will see a series of pre-trial settings, beginning with Arraignment. A date for arraignment has not yet been set. It is unknown whether Mr. Garcia has retained counsel,” Higgins said.

The indictment should be available from the District Clerk's Office when it re-opens after the holiday.