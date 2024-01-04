Former Secret Service agent to speak to San Marcos Lions Club

Former U.S. Secret Service Special Agent Michael “Zark” Markowitz will bring his vast law enforcement experience – as well as his work as an author – into focus when he speaks to the San Marcos Lions Club Friday, Jan. 5.

The club meets on Fridays at noon in the Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) building on Hunter Road.

Beginning his 26-year law enforcement career as a San Antonio Police Officer, Markowicz also served in various Secret Service posts:

• 1996 – 2001: Houston Field Office

• 2001 – 2003: President Clinton Protective Division

• 2003 – 2007: Vice Presidential Protective Division

• 2007 – 2010: Information Assurance Branch (Headquarters)

• 2010 – 2016: Washington Field Office

• 2016 – 2019: Critical Systems Protection Branch (Headquarters) He also worked six presidential campaigns and inaugurations, more than 20 United Nations’ Annual meetings in New York City, and two U.S. visits by the Pope.

He conducted 35 cyber protection advances at various sites, both domestic and foreign, highlighted by Superbowl LI, and the 2018 NCAA Final Four in San Antonio. He worked protection assignments in 30 foreign countries and 49 U.S. states and investigated financial crime cases up to $18 million.

From. 2019 – 2022 he worked as an independent security consultant and author. In 2022 he served as a Gameday Compliance Monitor for Major :League Baseball (MLB) in Houston, including the World Series.

He was born, raised and educated in upstate New York, and graduated from the University of Rochester with a B.A. in History and Minor in Religious Studies in 1991.

In 2023 Markowitz relocated to San Marcos with wife, (a director of cancer research), and four dogs – and also became a member of the San Marcos Lions Club.

Those interested in learning more about the local Lions Club, part of the largest service organization in the world, may contact any Lion or visit sanmarcoslionsclub. org. The club operates the tube rental at City Park and provides monetary assistance to more than 70 local organizations annually. The club welcomes new members interested in helping to uphold its motto, “We Serve.”