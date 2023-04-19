Former SMCISD educator charged with improper student relationship

Police said a man is charged in connection to having an improper relationship with a student, a second degree felony.

The San Marcos Police Department in a press release Tuesday stated that Carl Anthony Thompson, 28, a former staff member with the San Marcos Consolidated Independent School District was arrested Monday, April 17.

Police said that Thompson faces one charge of improper relationship between educator and student, which is a second- degree felony, and one charge of tampering with a witness, a third-degree felony.

According to police, on Feb. 28, the SMCISD received information regarding a code of conduct violation involving an 18-year-old student.

Police said at that time, Thompson was immediately instructed to leave the campus and the San Marcos Police Department was notified to undertake an investigation.

During the investigation, police said they obtained evidence that Thompson and the student began exchanging text messages in November 2022. According to the press release, inappropriate messages were shared by text and through Snapchat.

Police investigators stated they also learned that Thompson and the 18-year-old student had inappropriate physical contact on two occasions in January 2023. According to the investigation, Thompson allegedly instructed the student to deny information about the relationship when questioned by authorities.

Police stated that they obtained a warrant for Thompson’s arrest on March 29.

According to the release Thompson turned himself into the Lavaca County Sheriff’s Office and was released on bond.

The investigation is continuing.