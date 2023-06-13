Foundation assists Central Texas healthcare needs

United Heritage Charity Foundation as part of its recognition of healthcare needs in Central Texas recently saw the opportunity to collaborate with the Breast Cancer Resource Center.

Foundation board members made the call to see how they could partner with BCRC for the second quarter of the year.

BCRC empowers Central Texans experiencing changes, while fighting the disease, through community outreach and education.

The money raised will help aid women in overcoming obstacles that erode their quality of life and provide screenings, treatment plans, emotional support and more.

The center’s mission is to provide services free of charge to anyone affected by breast cancer in the Central Texas area, including San Marcos and make a positive impact within the local communities.

As BCRC’s Mission Sponsor for Art Bra Austin: Museum Nights, UHCF stated that it supports this organization’s commitment to encouraging individuals to become knowledgeable participants in their healthcare while providing personalized and compassionate care.

Art Bra Austin is a oneof- a-kind transformative and immersive experience.

Each year, artists submit work to be worn by breast cancer survivors and clients of the Breast Cancer Resource Center.

During the May fundraiser, BCRC clients walked the runway and shared stories of their journeys with breast cancer.

United Heritage Charity Foundation contributed $25,000 toward Art Bra Austin as the Mission Sponsor for the event.

Activities during the event, which included donations from UHCU employees and many others, auctions of the art bras, a silent auction and more, resulted in $625,000 raised for the organization.

“Not only was the runway show exciting to see, it was special because this organization highlights a very personal matter that many Central Texans and UHCU employees have ties to,” said UHCF Chairman Chelsea Schrimpf, who was in attendance with fellow Charity Foundation Vice Chairman Kevin Farley and senior leaders from United Heritage Credit Union.