The City of San Marcos Parks and Recreation Department’s Youth Services Division has partnered with Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., Phi Xi Omega Chapter to give away free backpacks with school supplies on Saturday at the San Marcos Activity Center. Above, backpacks are ready for taking at last year's backpack giveaway and supply drive. Photo courtesy of the City of San Marcos

Free backpack giveaway, school supply drive set for Saturday

Thu, 08/27/2020 - 7:13pm
@sanmarcosrecord
STAFF REPORTS
Thursday, August 27, 2020

A community backpack giveaway and school supply drive will be held Saturday at the San Marcos Activity Center. 

The City of San Marcos Parks and Recreation Department’s Youth Services Division has partnered with Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., Phi Xi Omega Chapter to give away free backpacks with school supplies from 8:30-10:30 a.m. while supplies last. The city said backpacks are limited and will be distributed on a first come, first serve basis. There is a limit of two per vehicle. 

Saturday’s giveaway at 501 E. Hopkins St. will be held as a drive-thru event and participants must stay in their vehicles at all times. Staff will be wearing masks during the event and attendees are asked to wear one during any interaction. 

