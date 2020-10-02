Free COVID-19 mobile testing sites opening across Hays County

Free COVID-19 testing will be available to the public at mobile testing sites beginning Friday, Oct. 2 in Kyle and Dripping Springs, Monday, Oct. 5 in San Marcos, and Tuesday, Oct. 6 in Wimberley. Funding is provided by the Texas Division of Emergency Management and the coordination will be managed jointly by Hays County and the City of San Marcos.

Testing will be offered at the locations and times below:

Kyle

Daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Hays CISD PAC

979 Kohlers Crossing

Kyle, TX

Dripping Springs

Friday through Monday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Triangle

151 Mercer St.

Dripping Springs, TX

San Marcos

Daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Ramon Lucio Park

601 S. CM Allen Parkway

San Marcos, TX

Wimberley

Tuesday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wimberley Activity Center

221 Stillwater Rd.

Wimberley, TX