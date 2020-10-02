Free COVID-19 mobile testing sites opening across Hays County
Free COVID-19 testing will be available to the public at mobile testing sites beginning Friday, Oct. 2 in Kyle and Dripping Springs, Monday, Oct. 5 in San Marcos, and Tuesday, Oct. 6 in Wimberley. Funding is provided by the Texas Division of Emergency Management and the coordination will be managed jointly by Hays County and the City of San Marcos.
Testing will be offered at the locations and times below:
Kyle
Daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Hays CISD PAC
979 Kohlers Crossing
Kyle, TX
Dripping Springs
Friday through Monday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Triangle
151 Mercer St.
Dripping Springs, TX
San Marcos
Daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Ramon Lucio Park
601 S. CM Allen Parkway
San Marcos, TX
Wimberley
Tuesday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Wimberley Activity Center
221 Stillwater Rd.
Wimberley, TX