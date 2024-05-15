Free curbside debris pickup following storm

Beginning Monday, May 20, 2024, Ceres Environmental will collect brush and vegetative debris at residential addresses within San Marcos city limits. The crews are contracted by the city of San Marcos and will begin removing debris next week to allow residents ample time to prepare brush for pickup. Crews will not service business or commercial properties.

WHAT WILL BE PICKED UP

Only brush, limbs, and vegetative debris from the May 9 storm.

WHAT WILL NOT BE PICKED UP Household items, other types of waste, and debris from business or commercial properties.

HOW TO PREPARE YOUR DEBRIS Place all debris at the curb. Do not bundle it.

Keep debris away from fire hydrants, mailboxes, and permanent structures.

Make sure debris is not stacked or leaning against anything.

Leave enough space on the sidewalk for people to pass. Report any sidewalk issues to Public Works at 512-393-8036.

TIPS FOR RESIDENTS

You do not need to cut debris into smaller pieces; larger items are easier for crews to handle. Keep debris as intact as possible for easy pickup.

When trimming oak trees with storm damage, please paint the trimmed branch wounds with spray paint to help minimize the spread of oak wilt.

For small debris (leaves, small limbs), use your green waste cart and paper yard bags. Place these bags next to your green waste cart.

Need a green waste cart? Contact Resource Recovery at 512-393-8407.

NEED HELP WITH DEBRIS?

Volunteer groups are available to assist, including Texans on Mission, Mission Able, and The American Red Cross.

If you need help moving debris to the curb, contact Resource Recovery at 512-393-8407 or email RecyclingInfo@sanmarcostx. gov.

ADDITIONAL RESOURCES:

The city offers free tree trimming equipment through the Home Equipment Lending Program (HELP). The kit includes an electric saw, an extension pole, an extension cord, a hard hat, gloves, and safety goggles. Reserve the equipment at www.sanmarcostx.gov/ HELP.

For additional brush disposal information and storm recovery updates, visit www.sanmarcostx. gov/weather.