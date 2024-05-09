FRESH FOOD

Agreement reached for Bobcat Farm produce to be used on campus

Texas State Dining, powered by Chartwells Higher Education, is revolutionizing local sourcing with the renewal of its unique relationship with Bobcat Farm. The 1.4acre student-run farm, a of Texas State University’s Agricultural Sciences Department, has been reinvigorated after a brief hiatus, thanks to a generous alumnus.

“I know past iterations of the farm before COVID have had good relations with Chartwells,” Farm Manager Josh Newton said. “It’s really nice to be able to renew that partnership a few years after the pandemic.”

The partnership with the farm is mutually beneficial for both Chartwells and the students. “It not only provides financial support but also serves as a platform for experiential education,” Chartwells Resident District Manager Chin Hong Chua said. “The students get hands-on experience in managing invoices, inventory management, and produce demand. It’s a unique opportunity for them to grow produce for their fellow Bobcats.”

It’s also a green relationship. The food is grown organically. The carbon footprint for deliveries is much smaller than that of another purveyor. The farm delivers the produce in recycled containers. Chua’s team made its own contribution by donating hydroponic gardening equipment it was no longer using. “It will help the Agriculture Department to extend their research in this particular field,” Chua said. “Plus, it will provide a full-year study on agriculture without the impact of the environment, or the Texas heat this summer.”

Both the farm and Texas State Dining support Bobcat Bounty, the on-campus food pantry for food-insecure students by donating fresh produce and food items.

“They are great partners when marketing needs assistance in advertising these elements of our campus environment and promoting healthy living,” Chua said. “And it’s quality produce.”

Bobcat Farm has provided Texas State Dining with seasonal produce such as bok choy, romaine, turnips, kale and beets. The dining halls showcase the produce in various recipes like Leek Roasted Salmon, Apple Fennel Cole Slaw, Kale and Brussels, and much more. This summer, they are expected to receive tomatoes, sweet peppers, and eggplant.