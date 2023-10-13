FRIDAY FOOTBALL PREVIEW

Texas State reunites with one of their oldest rivals this Saturday as the Bobcats host Louisiana Monroe.

Head Coach G.J. Kinne noted that despite their record, the Warhawks are still a dangerous team.

“They are talented,” Kinne said. “Obviously, they have a couple wins underneath their belt. They are really well coached and a veteran group.”

ULM is led by quarterback Jiya Wright who has passed for 544 yards with five touchdowns and five interceptions.

Kinne said Wright has a dual threat ability which has given the Bobcats problems in the past.

“I think their quarterback is really talented,” Kinne said. “He can run around and make plays with both his feet and his arm. He is a true, dual-threat guy.”

Both the Bobcats and Warhawks have similar styles of offenses when it comes to plays over 20 yards.

“We are one and two when it comes to explosive plays,” Kinne said. “They know how to run the ball and they have some talented receivers–a couple of them that I’ve recruited. They have real speed.”

Kinne also mentioned the level of difficulty the ULM defense brings to the table.

“Defense, they give you so many defensive looks,” Kinne said. “You really have to anticipate and narrow down on what you expect to get on Saturday, so you can put your guys in the best situation possible.”

But one of the positives Kinne talked about when preparing for the Warhawks was the two teams similar style of play.

“Because of our offense and scheme, teams tend to attack us a little bit differently,” Kinne said. “So, we have to do a good job of identifying what their plan is and making adjustments. The good thing is that on both sides of the ball our offensive schemes are pretty similar, so they are used to seeing that stuff in practice and the same thing for our defense. That always makes you feel better, that guys are at least comfortable with what they are seeing.”

Texas State is 6-13 all time against ULM, making the Warhawks the Bobcats most played opponent in the conference.

The two teams were former conference rivals in the Southland from 19861993.

Kickoff for Texas State-ULM is set for 6 p.m.

cmcwilliams @sanmarcosrecord.com Twitter: @ColtonBMc