Friends book sale to buy van

The Friends of the Library will be raising funds to pay for a Ford Transit van to support the library’s programming and outreach activities. The sale runs this weekend and each day the items cost less. On Friday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., hardbacks are $2, paperbacks are $1 and a special group of antique collectibles will be priced individually.

On Saturday, the sale will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and hardbacks are $1 and paperbacks are 50 cents.

On Sunday, the sale runs from 1 to 5 p.m. and patrons can choose a bag of books (bags provided) for $5.

Credit cards, cash and checks are accepted. The Friends of the Library provide funds that keep the library programs free for all who attend. The organization purchases books, craft materials and other supplies.

Proceeds from this sale also are vital in supporting the summer reading program with prizes and programs.

Applications to join the Friends of the Library will be available at the sale.

Friends of the Library stated that volunteers are still needed to assist in the sale for Sunday afternoon. For questions, please call 512-393-8200.