Patron Sarah Edwards purchases books from Friends of the Library volunteers Tracy and Joan. Courtesy photo
Friends of the Library to host book sale
The Friends of the Library will hold a book sale Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 10 - 12, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the San Marcos Public Library.
On Friday, paperback books will be available for $1 and hardcover books will be $2. Saturday prices reduce to 50 cents for paperbacks and $1 for hardbacks. On Sunday, customers can take home a library-provided bag of books for $5.
People interested in volunteering can call 512-393-8200 or email the library at smpl@sanmarcostx.gov. Volunteers are needed Thursday, Feb. 9 through Sunday. Feb. 12.