Friends of the Library to host book sale

The Friends of the Library will hold a book sale Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 10 - 12, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the San Marcos Public Library.

On Friday, paperback books will be available for $1 and hardcover books will be $2. Saturday prices reduce to 50 cents for paperbacks and $1 for hardbacks. On Sunday, customers can take home a library-provided bag of books for $5.

People interested in volunteering can call 512-393-8200 or email the library at smpl@sanmarcostx.gov. Volunteers are needed Thursday, Feb. 9 through Sunday. Feb. 12.