Gary Community Relations Council 2024

The Gary Job Corps Center hosted the Community Relations Council to show appreciation for a Wonderful 2023 and discuss the plans for a successful 2024. The students and staff have assisted with many community projects, and part of the meeting was the planning of the upcoming year. The Gary staff and students have been active over the years in building projects and volunteer events in the following Central Texas cities: Dripping Springs, Wimberley, Driftwood, Austin, Georgetown, Lockhart, Maxwell, Martindale, Luling, Prairie Lea, Redwood, New Braunfels, San Antonio, Bastrop, Buda, Kyle and San Marcos.