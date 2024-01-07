Pictured are: Gary Job Corps, Director Angela Rackley Meadows, Business Engagement Liaison & Apprenticeship Coordinator Susanne Ritter, Community Relations Coordinator Randolph Goodman, Human Resource Director Elva Zdeb, from Kyle Chamber of Commerce, Administrative Assistant Cassie Alexander, Membership Director Tarence Hines, from San Marcos Chamber of Commerce, Membership Director Marisol Gomez Mendoza, Communications Director Tiffany Quibodeaux, Talent Pipeline Coordinator Liz Castaneda, from Golden Age Nursing Home, Director Nicole Burnett, Director of Community Relations Christopher McNeil, Southside Community Center Director Deborah Villalpando, San Marcos City Councilman Matthew Mendoza, Elevation Church Wayne Thompson, and City of Martindale Mayor Katherine Glaze.
Gary Community Relations Council 2024
The Gary Job Corps Center hosted the Community Relations Council to show appreciation for a Wonderful 2023 and discuss the plans for a successful 2024. The students and staff have assisted with many community projects, and part of the meeting was the planning of the upcoming year. The Gary staff and students have been active over the years in building projects and volunteer events in the following Central Texas cities: Dripping Springs, Wimberley, Driftwood, Austin, Georgetown, Lockhart, Maxwell, Martindale, Luling, Prairie Lea, Redwood, New Braunfels, San Antonio, Bastrop, Buda, Kyle and San Marcos.