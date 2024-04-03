Gary holds memorial for staff member lost to COVID

“He loved to tell jokes,” Evelyn Hernandez, wife of the late Leroy Hernandez said. “He was always keeping people laughing. He loved kids, and loved working [at Gary Job Corps] with the kids. He was a good man.”

COVID-19 took a toll on many. On March 22, Gary Job Corps remembered one of their own who was lost to the virus that changed the world as we know it.

Hernandez was a cherished member of the job corps community as a Licensed Vocational Nurse.

Center Director Angela Rackley-Meadows said that staff at the center make a big impact on everyone on the campus – both students and staff.

“We honor the memory of all of the staff that have been here before and have been lost to COVID, especially Mr. Hernandez,” Rackley-Meadows said. “He was an LVN (Licensed Vocational Nurse) with us, and he was like family.”

He was honored with a memorial bench and service. The bench sits under the shade of a tree; a peaceful place to sit and remember the man who impacted so many lives.

Evelyn Hernandez thanked everyone for the work that was done to create the memorial and said she was “honored” and “humbled” by the gesture.

Community Relations Coordinator Randolph Goodman wanted to thank the concrete students at the center who made the memorial bench and the machinists who made the memorial plaque. “This thing would have never happened” without their dedicated work, and the application of the skills learned at the center.

Goodman discussed what it was like at the center during the pandemic.

“Outside there was tempest, but on the inside we maintained calm,” Goodman said. “We had a lot of students that had no place to be, and they had to be here. And we took care of them. … Everything continued.”

Pastor Darius Todd, of the Abundant Life Church, read a scripture to honor Hernandez that was about memorial stones that commemorated the people of Israel crossing the Jordan river.

“These stones that were spoken of were a memorial of a great significant event, and when the people came across and experienced this event. They were moved, and said, ‘we must make a memorial to ensure that people remember,’” Todd said. “I want you to know that Leroy Hernandez has crossed over the Jordan. He led his life, and we experienced his life. And we enjoyed his life. Now we realize that he is no longer with us, however, we also understand that we want a memorial so that we will never forget. His life was significant. His life was necessary. His life was actually used to help others lives, so that they would live well. We acknowledge his family and the life that he shared with you.”

Todd said that this space was dedicated to the memory “of this great man,” and he wanted to recognize all he has done for those in attendance.

Caldwell County Commissioner Ed Theriot spoke at the service as well.

“In January, 2020 when COVID began impacting Caldwell County,” Theriot said. “It impacted all of us. All of us had relationships with folks who passed or became gravely ill affecting their lives forever. It impacted us negatively, but it brought us all together. We all banded together to take care of each other, and to try to develop methods and procedures to minimize the danger at the time and the potential of danger in the future. If there is a silver lining, that’s it. But I deplore the loss of Leroy. I wish peace and serenity to you – the folks with camp Gary – and to his family.” Leroy Hernandez passed away at 72 years old on July 10, 2020, but his memory will live on forever under the shade of a tree at the GJC Wellness Center.