Gary Job Corps cadets assist at Kyle Business to Business Expo

Cadets from the Gary Job Corps Center recently assisted the Kyle Chamber of Commerce with its Business to Business Expo. Visitors to the event enjoyed the over 40 vendors showcasing goods and services. Gary students and staff have volunteered with the city of Kyle and the Chamber of Commerce for years, assisting with Market Days, the Kyle Chamber Health Expo, the Pie in the Sky Celebrations and 5K Runs. Above, are the cadets from the Gary Center: Majura Abdallah, Jose Arzate, Emma Bennett, Angel Tejeda, Capt. Preston Smith (instructor), and Kyle Chamber staff, Ariel Carmon, Tarence Hines, Dawn Schneider, and Julie Snyder.

Photos provided by Gary Jobs Corps Center