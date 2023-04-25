Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Article Image Alt Text
Article Image Alt Text

Cadets from the Gary Job Corps Center recently assisted the Kyle Chamber of Commerce with its Business to Business Expo. Visitors to the event enjoyed the over 40 vendors showcasing goods and services. Gary students and staff have volunteered with the city of Kyle and the Chamber of Commerce for years, assisting with Market Days, the Kyle Chamber Health Expo, the Pie in the Sky Celebrations and 5K Runs. Above, are the cadets from the Gary Center: Majura Abdallah, Jose Arzate, Emma Bennett, Angel Tejeda, Capt. Preston Smith (instructor), and Kyle Chamber staff, Ariel Carmon, Tarence Hines, Dawn Schneider, and Julie Snyder.
Photos provided by Gary Jobs Corps Center

Gary Job Corps cadets assist at Kyle Business to Business Expo

Tue, 04/25/2023 - 12:00am
Tuesday, April 25, 2023

San Marcos Record

(512) 392-2458
P.O. Box 1109, San Marcos, TX 78666

San Marcos Daily Record Copyright © 2023