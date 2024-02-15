Gary Job Corps expands initiative for flooring trade training

Gary Job Corps Center celebrated a new milestone in its educational initiatives following the successful attendance of its students at The International Surface Event (TISE) in Las Vegas.

The event, a cornerstone in the $30 billion flooring industry, was made accessible to Gary Job Corps students: Kierstian Chavez, Andrea Lopez, Brittney Robles (graduate), and Jeremy Moreno (graduate) thanks to the sponsorship by the National Flooring Contractors Apprenticeship Program.

TISE hosted six hundred exhibitors, including the NFCAP/Gary booth. Students engaged with industry professionals, gaining invaluable insights, and participating in networking opportunities, especially at the women's conference. TISE Women's Confer- ence allowed Gary Job Corps students to hear testimonials and successful tips from women in the flooring industry.

Gary Job Corps students' involvement led to significant media attention. They were interviewed by Beth Miller from Floor Trends and Burt Bollinger from the National Wood Flooring Association and featured on The Huddle Podcast by GoCarrera. The magazine of The National Wood Flooring Association Hardwood Floors addition highlighted Job Corps' contributions to the industry, bringing our program into the spotlight.

The magazine was distributed to hundreds of attendees and exhibitors. One of the exhibitors, QEP, donated a pair of waterproof tile gloves to each of our attendees, and Moreno won a 'Multimaster 500 Start Q' in a raffle at the Montolit booth. Adding to the current NFCAP and Job Corps supporters, Floor and Decor has generously decided to donate flooring to Gary Job Corps.

In a significant future development for its students, Certified Flooring Instructors have agreed to provide specialized training to ten Gary Job Corps students. This initiative includes scholarships worth $2,500 per student and the opportunity to receive certifications at no cost.

“This training and certification are a testament to our students' potential and an incredible opportunity to advance their skills and careers in the flooring industry,” said Angela Rackley, Gary JC Center Director in San Marcos. “The support from these instructors underscores the value and impact of our educational efforts, equipping our students with the necessary tools to succeed in this dynamic industry.”