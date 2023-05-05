Gary Job Corps helps AMVETS

Students from the Gary Job Corps Carpentry Trade are building a patio to assist the veterans with a BBQ area to show appreciation for our veterans. AMVETS will soon be celebrating their 10-year anniversary, and are advocates for veterans, such as VA claim filing assistance, employment, Veterans Court, and counseling. They collect items and send them to the troops in oversea assignments, in addition to assisting local veterans. AMVETS of Texas proudly provides support to veterans in America, open to all current and past veterans. Pictured are Gary Carpentry students, Gary Job Corps Instructor Paul Touchstone and Ben Arismendez, AMVET Provost Marshall. For further information American Veterans (AMVETS), Central Texas Post 115, 401 Veteran Drive, Kyle, Texas, 78640. pm@amvets115.org, https://amvets115.org, Post: 512-256-5683. Photo provided by Gary Job Corps