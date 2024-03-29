Gary Job Corps hosting career fair

If a company is looking to create a pipeline for new employees, the Gary Job Corps Career Fair hosted in partnership with the U.S. Department of Labor is the perfect way to do so. The GJC invites companies to set up a booth at the career fair from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. on April 18 at the GJC Center located at 2800 Airport Hwy 21.

“The employers will have an opportunity to [interview] newly skilled and trained young adults eager to start their career,” Gary Job Corps Business Engagement Liaison Susanne Ritter said. “In addition, participating in the career fair will build up the relationship with the center and their company with an opportunity to tour the center after the career fair.” Ritter said the Job Corps is a federal career technical training and education program for young people who would like to have higher-paying careers and higher education.

“With more than 120 residential and nonresidential campuses nationwide, training is available in the nation’s fastest-growing industries to low-income 16- through 24-year-olds,” Ritter said. “The program is free of charge for students.”

Sign up for the career fair at this link: docs.google.com/ forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSf-nDMxlA_ kF0cRxIqiIKohKNix51xh2eMqlPt-j mGxZEslDW-A/ viewform?pli=1.