Gary Job Corps students help give San Marcos a face lift

Gary Job Corps Plastering students are busy at work applying stucco finish to the Student Bank Building. To date, the students have refinished approximately 30 buildings. Over the years Nicho Garcia, the class instructor, teaches students the value of work and satisfaction of a completion of projects. The San Marcos area is a recipient for the many projects over the years including the sign at the San Marcos Chamber of Commerce, Mosaic Wall at the Lion’s Club Tube Rental, GARY intro at the Main Gate, statue bases for firemen and policemen at San Marcos City Hall, the base for the Chief Placido at San Marcos City Park, San Marcos Iris Garden and the brick on the electronic sign at the San Marcos Activity Center. The Gary crew has also assisted in construction of the San Marcos Outlet Mall, San Marcos Library, San Marcos Activity Center. Tile setting students assisted with the tile work at St. Philips College and Brook Army Medical Center in San Antonio, the Community Center in Redwood and assisted in construction of Maxwell Fire Department as well as rebuilding Education Building at Burke Center for Youth in Driftwood, just to name a few of the many projects in the Central Texas area.