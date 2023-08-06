Gary Job Corps welcomes new director

The new center director for the Gary Job Corps Center in San Marcos, brings to the position experience and expertise gained through years working with young people and as an administrator.

Angela Rackley as the center director is now responsible for the Gary Job Corps Center, the largest in the United States, with an 800-acre campus, 1450 students, 518 staff member and over 100 buildings.

In her new role, she shoulders the tasks associated with administration which includes organizing and controlling programs and activities necessary to create student and staff success, while meeting the goals and objectives for the effective management of the Job Corps operations as set forth by the U.S. Department of Labor.

Prior to assuming this position Rackley was corporate director of Student Support Services with Insights Training Group LLC, where she was responsible for the corporate oversight of social development, residential living, counseling, behavior management and recreation.

This role included providing corporate leadership, program development and functional area technical support as well as staff development and training.

Rackley said she has also had the pleasure of being the center director at the Shriver, Little Rock, Albuquerque, Sacramento and Charleston Job Cops centers over the years.

During her Job Corps career she has served as a residential advisor, social development director and worked as a corporate manager for various job corps contractors.

She began her leadership career at Youth Empowerment Services, an agency that provided counseling and case management, with a concentration on sexual health and reproductive health for adolescents.

She said she has worked in the human services field for over 30 years and has a wealth of knowledge as it relates to youth and adolescent development, organizational leadership ,change management and working with diverse populations.

For several years she has been a participant and presenter at the North Atlantic Training Institute for Sexual Health.

In addition to owning her own consulting business, Rackley has served on the boards of Holding Our Own, The Women’s Bldg., and Liberty Partnerships Programs.

Rackley has a bachelor’s degree in human services and community psychology from SUNY Empires State College.

She resides in Hollywood, Florida, and is the proud mother of four young adult children: Terrance, Tai, Toni and Tavion.