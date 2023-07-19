Gary Jobs Corps Center names June Employee of the Month

Executive Administrative Assistant Melinda Good was selected as the Gary Jobs Corps Center’s June Employee of the Month. Good is a Kyle native who came to the center in 2012 after working with the Hays Consolidated School District. Upon her nomination, Good said, “ I enjoy watching the students achieve their goals and over the past 11 years, I have had an impact with students that have graduated and have gone on to be successful citizens and employees. I am so thankful to be part of an organization that has such an impact on the lives of our young people.” Above, from left, are Patricia “Patty” Lankford, vice-president, EQUUS Workforce Solutions, and Melinda Good, executive administrative assistant.

Photo provided by Gary Jobs Corps Center