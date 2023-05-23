Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Gary Job Corps conducted a bi-annual Workforce Industry Council meeting allowing local and distant employers to review curriculum and make recommendations for possible training updating. Center training includes advanced manufacturing, construction, finance and business, health care, Homeland Security, transportation and advanced training. Participating were: Christus Santa Rosa Hospital, Golden Age Home, San Marcos Rehab &amp; Health Care, Acadian Ambulance, U.S. Marines, U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, Frenius Medical Care Dialysis Center, Centro Esperanza, Niece Equipment, Allied Universal Elevation Hr, Kyle Police Department, 62 Secure Staff, MTC/Kyle Correctional, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Workforce Solution, TDJC, TX Department of Family and Protective Services, and Center Director Patty Lankford. Instructors and students assisted with the tours.
Gary Workforce Industry Council Meeting held

Tue, 05/23/2023
Tuesday, May 23, 2023

