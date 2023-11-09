Garza, Scott re-elected to city council

According to unofficial results for the November 2023 Uniform Election released by Hays County election officials Wednesday, Nov. 8, Alyssa Garza and Shane Scott have been re-elected to serve on the San Marcos City Council.

The Hays County voter turnout for the November 2023 Uniform Election was 16.13%, with 27,826 ballots cast out of 172,459 registered voters in the county.

The Nov. 7 election results will be canvassed, and swearing-in will take place on Thursday, Nov. 16 at 5 p.m. at City Hall, 630 E Hopkins St.