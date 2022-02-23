Germer Insurance announces acquisition of Rucker-Ohlendorf Insurance

Germer Insurance Services of Central Texas recently acquired Rucker-Ohlendorf Insurance in Lockhart.

Germer Insurance said Rucker-Ohlendorf Insurance traces its original formation back to Chapman Insurance in 1929. Adair Rucker became a partner of Duboise, Chapman & Rucker in 1977. Mr. Rucker eventually split off on his own under the brand Central Insurance Agency until Carl Ohlendorf merged with him in 1991 to create Rucker-Ohlendorf Insurance, Germer said. Carl Ohlendorf assumed the entire agency in 2011 under the same name and maintained and grew the agency’s reputation for “being an honest, ethical and philanthropic organization,” Germer added.

Gary Germer Jr. and Greg Germer of Germer Insurance Services purchased Koehler Barton Insurance of Bastrop in 2009. Barton Insurance Agency dates back to 1968. Koehler bought out Maynard Insurance in 1991 and then bought out Barton Insurance in 2001. Greg had been the General Manager of the agency for 15 years. Gary Germer Jr left a corporate background in telecommunications to go into business with his brother and together they formed Germer Insurance Services in 2013 eventually rebranding all their purchases under their current name and logo of Germer Insurance Services. Germer Insurance Services also acquired Wilson Insurance Agency of Kyle and Associated Insurance Agency of San Marcos in 2014 and 2017, respectively.

Germer Insurance stated that because of the rich and respected brand and history of Rucker-Ohlendorf Insurance, Germer will keep this assumed name in Lockhart as a “Division of Germer Insurance Services.”

Germer said business will remain usual at Rucker-Ohlendorf Insurance as “you will see the same bright and cheery faces as you have for the past many years.” Additionally, Carl Ohlendorf is close by, “as true retirement eludes him and in true form is working with Germer through the transition as a trusted Adviser and Consultant,” Germer added.

“The Germer brothers are extremely excited to be back in the area as they spent much of their childhood there while visiting their grandparents in the Lockhart area,” the insurance service stated. “Although the brothers did not grow up in Lockhart, their family roots date back to the 1860’s and Rucker and Ohlendorf have been part of their family’s history dating back to the 1970’s and before. Some things are just meant to be.”

Germer invites the public to visit the Rucker-Ohlendorf Insurance office located at 115 South Main Street in Lockhart.