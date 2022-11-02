Get to know San Marcos City Council Place 2 candidates

San Marcos City Council Place 2 candidates Saul Gonzales and Atom Von Arndt shared their thoughts in a San Marcos Daily Record questionnaire on various issues facing San Marcos and how they would address them if elected.

Early voting continues through Friday. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Saul Gonzales

1.What qualifies you for the position you’re running for?

I am a native San Marcan and my wife, children and grandchildren live here and I want the future to be maintained for them. I am qualified because I have served on several community committees. These include a commissioner on the Planning and Zoning Commission, Zoning Board of Adjustments, and Neighborhood Representative with CONA. I have been a councilman for two terms. I have gained knowledge and understanding on how the city operates and its budget. This experience guides me in future decisions about our city. The knowledge I have gained as the hospital facility manager can be applied to my council determinations.

2.What are the biggest challenges facing San Marcos and how would you address them?

A major challenge is affordable housing for all residents. One way this can be accomplished is by encouraging single-family home areas while limiting the number of new apartments complexes. Another concern is our property taxes for senior citizens. The city council can continue to raise the exemption amount on the appraisal value of their homes. The completion of street and maintenance projects in a timely manner is an additional concern. This issue can be addressed by making large projects into smaller pieces that can be completed promptly. Penalties could be instituted for companies that do not complete the projects on schedule. The continuation of flooding control measures is a necessity. Money needs to be allocated for the further development of infrastructures to control flooding in specific areas. The city has CDBG or Community Development Block Grant monies that can be distributed to local agencies that presently serve and support our residents.

3.With the growth San Marcos is experiencing, how would you balance incoming development with protecting natural resources?

Water conservation is the major priority. It is critical that any buildings or development over the aquifer be designed with preservation of the aquifer as a necessity. Engineers and conservationist’s requirements and recommendations need to be considered before acceptance of any designs or blueprints. Specific ordinances must be met and followed before, during and after the building process. Purple lines or reclaimed water should be used when ever possible. Incentives for xeriscaping could be given. Encourage the use of solar panels.

4.What ways can transportation be improved in San Marcos and if elected how will you help address the issue?

Public transportation must be supported and encouraged. A survey of residents living in the area to identify areas of high need and interest should be completed. More CARTS routes need to be established to fulfill these needs. San Marcos is the recipient of a grant that combines city and Texas State transportation. Public transportation hubs will be identified and motivated to be used. Scooter use will continue to be allowed. The council must promote the use and development of bike lanes throughout the city. Assess the need and location of additional traffic lights.

5. If elected, how will you work with the community to ensure their voices are heard at city hall?

I would encourage and promote more community and townhall meetings. I would recommend mail surveys for specific issues. I want citizens to feel they can contact me with their concerns or problems. I will do my best to get an answer to their questions. I want to help motivate people to register to vote and vote in all elections.

Atom Von Arndt

1. What qualifies you for the position you’re running for?

I’m running on the stance of a concerned citizen. I live in this town and want to see it improve. I’m a professional communicator and an excellent listener, the voice of the people who are struggling should be heard before those that are flourishing. I’m willing to shoulder the responsibility that comes along with being a representative of the needs of our town.

2. What are the biggest challenges facing San Marcos and how would you address them?

Affordability for the regular working class citizen. Too many people are having to work extra jobs and scrounge for money just to make ends meet these days. I feel that the decisions made in local government should be done with the best interest and opinion of the citizens in mind. If we’re going to tear up the roads of a neighborhood for years, the residents should have some kind of say in that action and realistic expectations of when it will be done.

3. With the growth San Marcos is experiencing, how would you balance incoming development with protecting natural resources?

The growth is not going to stop but our focus should be first and foremost on the preservation of our river and natural habitats. We have the ability to completely destroy the things that make our town beautiful and without thinking hard on every development approved it’s a real possibility. I think that the largest portion of development that is approved needs to be focused on affordable family housing so that our residents are not pushed out of this city by rising home prices based on luxury construction.

4. What ways can transportation be improved in San Marcos and if elected how will you help address the issue?

I think with the current biking lane push, we need to set up easily accessible maps for the bike routes so bikers know exactly what streets are safest for them. I also believe a further focus on the public transit buses as well as road improvements focusing on relieving traffic congestion as opposed to increasing it. I’m looking at you, Hopkins.

5. If elected, how will you work with the community to ensure their voices are heard at city hall?

The best way to hear the voices of the people is to stop and listen. Frequent town halls and regular outreach from city hall to our citizens to let us all know what issues are being voted on and what impact these decisions will have. Not enough people know what’s happening with city politics so the politicians need to ensure that the citizens are made aware and that their opinions are taken into consideration before the opinions of developers.

Heading to the polls?

San Marcos voters can cast their ballots at one of 14 early voting locations around Hays County. There are three voting locations in San Marcos: Broadway (CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic) — 401 Broadway Street #A; Hays County Government Center Conference Room (Main early voting site) — 712 South Stagecoach Trail; and LBJ Student Center, Texas State University — 601 University Dr.

Early voting hours are 7 a.m.-7 p.m. from Wednesday, Nov. 2 to Nov. 4.

Check https://teamrv-mvp.sos.texas.gov/MVP/mvp.do to ensure you’re registered to vote. Bring one of the following forms of photo ID: A state driver’s license, Texas election identification certificate, Texas personal identification card, Texas license to carry a handgun, U.S. military ID card with personal photo, U.S. citizenship certificate with a personal photo or a U.S. passport.