GET OUTDOORS

Meadow's Center announces schedule for youth group classes

In an effort to provide an exciting and educational experience for students and families alike, the Meadows Center has released the schedule for the Spring Lake Outdoor Academy. Tailored for students from Kindergarten to 12th grade, this series of classes offers a unique opportunity to explore the wonders of nature while enjoying the engaging exhibits and programs at Spring Lake.

Participants will have the chance to embark on a guided glass-bottom boat ride, providing a captivating view of the underwater world and its inhabitants. There will also be engaging and interactive activities aimed at teaching students about the intricate interconnections between all living things and water. The classes will be once a month from February through May.

Celebrating Wetlands: February 6

In honor of World Wetlands Day, the Outdoor Academy will take you on an adventure through the Meadows Center’s prized Wetlands. They will teach all about the plants and animals that call the Wetlands home.

The Wonders of the Water Cycle: March 6

What does it mean to live on a “water planet?” In the March program, the Outdoor Academy will dive into the basics of the water cycle, where you can find water on Earth, and the importance of green spaces and parks for water conservation.

Eco-Explorers: April 9

The Outdoor Academy will create our very own field guides and take them into the Spring Lake Nature Preserve to learn how to tap into the five senses to better understand the natural world.

Pollinator Party: May 14

With Spring flowers in full bloom, the Outdoor Academy will explore the various pollinators that visit the native plants around Spring Lake.

Check-in for morning classes begins at 9:45 a.m. at the Meadows Center ticket kiosk, while afternoon class check-in starts at 1:30 p.m. It's recommended that participants arrive early to ensure a smooth start to the day.

To be a part of this enriching experience, pre-registration is required. Tickets are priced at $10 per person, and children two years and under can attend for free. An adult must accompany children, and tickets are mandatory for both adults and children.

Don't miss out on the opportunity to blend education with enjoyment at the Spring Lake Outdoor Academy. Register now and give your students the chance to connect with nature firsthand while having a blast with the Meadows Center's exhibits and programs at meadowscenter.txst.edu/ education/outdoor-academy. html.