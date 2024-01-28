Golden Sweetheart’s Ball tickets are on sale now

The city of San Marcos Parks and Recreation Department is hosting the 23 rd Annual Golden Sweetheart’s Ball on Friday, February 9, 2024, from 6-10 p.m. at the San Marcos Activity Center, located at 501 E. Hopkins. This Valentine celebration is geared toward couples and singles, ages 50 and above, in San Marcos and surrounding communities.

The evening will include an elegant dance with great music, door prizes and a catered dinner.

Dinner will be served buffet style at 6:30 p.m. Attire is dressy to semi-formal.

Registration for the event is in advance only and can be done in person at the San Marcos Activity Center, or online at www.sanmarcostx. gov/goparks and search “Golden” under the Active Older Adults tab The cost is $20 per person and deadline to register is at 12 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 2. There will be no late registrations and no refunds. Seating is limited, so don't wait to reserve your spot. For more information, call (512)393-8280.