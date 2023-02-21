Goldstone to speak on Black Studies Saturday

Dr. Dwonna Goldstone, director of the African American Studies Program at Texas State University will host an event on the status of Black Studies at Texas State and in Texas more broadly. Join them at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at the Cephas House for this lively discussion. Dr. Goldstone earned her B.A. in American Studies and a minor in African American Studies from the University of Iowa. She holds an M.A.T. in Secondary English Education from Brown University and a Ph.D. in American Civilization from the University of Texas at Austin . Her book Integrating the Forty Acres: A Fifty- Year Struggle for Racial Equality at the University of Texas, won the Coral H. Tullis Memorial Prize for the best book on Texas history, and she is currently finishing an article titled “Teaching While Black: A Black Professor in Trump Land.” This event is free and open to the public.