Gonzales Ingalsbe to run for re-election

Debbie Gonzales Ingalsbe (D-San Marcos) officially launched her re-election campaign to represent Precinct One on the Hays County Commissioners Court.

“It’s been the honor of a lifetime to represent my hometown and the residents of Precinct One on our Commissioners Court, and I am proud to run for re-election to continue working on behalf of all Hays County residents,” Gonzales Ingalsbe said. “Leading with compassion, civility, and competence, we’ve been able to accomplish great things during my tenure.”

“I’m excited to see so many of our neighbors organizing and advocating for a brighter future for all Hays County residents. I look forward to continuing to work alongside and learn from those closest to the issues affecting our community, so we can bring innovative solutions and a long-term vision to our Commissioners Court, working together to invest in the people and creating a brighter future for our children and families.”

The Democratic Commissioner listed some of her most recent accomplishments during her tenure on the court. Gonzales Ingalsbe said that includes $1,000,000 allocated to the Blanco River Regional Recovery Team to provide rental assistance to individuals at-risk of eviction, a mobile vaccine facility to improve vaccination rates for children and adults in Precinct One, funding for mental health professionals in local public schools, approval of a 5-year contract with Neighborhood Defender Services to provide indigent defense for individuals navigating the criminal justice system and the creation of a pretrial diversion office in Hays County.

In announcing her re-election bid, Gonzales Ingalsbe released a list of more than 40 endorsements from current and former elected officials and community leaders, including Congressman Lloyd Doggett, Hays County Commissioner Dr. Michelle Cohen, Kyle Mayor Travis Michell, San Marcos City Councilwoman Alyssa Garza, Kyle City Councilman Robert Rizo, San Marcos CISD Trustees Clem Cantu and Margie Villalpando, Hays CISD Trustee Johnny Flores, and Dr. Mario Garza and Maria Rocha.