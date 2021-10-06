Goodnight Middle School named National Demonstration School by AVID

Advancement Via Individual Determination recently selected Goodnight Middle School as a National Demonstration School.

AVID — a nonprofit organization — equips educators with proven, real-world strategies to accelerate the performance of underrepresented students, allowing learners across the campus to succeed in college, careers and life.

“It is a tremendous honor to be selected as a National Demo Site, and we are proud of our AVID program and our school as a whole,” Goodnight Middle School Principal Marcus Alvarez said. “The use of AVID strategies schoolwide has positively impacted students and staff, and we continue to see a more engaged and college-ready student body.”

Goodnight was selected among approximately 200 other AVID National Demonstration Schools who underwent an application process, screening, and review that included a site visit. AVID stated that the program has been implemented in over 7,000 schools across 47 U.S. states, schools in Department of Defense Education Activity, Canada and Australia. AVID added that more than two-million schools have been impacted by the program in Kindergarten through 12th grades and postsecondary institutions.

“Schools recognized as National Demonstration Sites have proven their ability to successfully implement the AVID Elective course and take the strategies schoolwide to impact all students,” said Dr. Sandy Husk, AVID chief executive officer. “Goodnight was selected as an AVID National Demonstration School because it has implemented the AVID system throughout the school and can serve as a model for new AVID sites.”

AVID stated that national demonstration school recognition was established in 1993 with a $250,000 award from Charles A. Dana Foundation of New York. School sites are expected to develop a model program with schoolwide participation as part of the AVID Demonstration Sites network. AVID added that performance levels improve for all students, but especially for those students who are the least likely to attend four-year colleges, through uses of its methodologies used throughout subject-area classes.

For more information, please visit www.AVID.org.