Governor to give statewide address from San Marcos today

Governor Greg Abbott will be holding His “State of the State” address in San Marcos today.

'Texas is the apex of opportunity, where infinite possibilities allow our people to climb from humble beginnings to the heights of success,' said Governor Abbott in a press release. 'This 88th Legislative Session is an opportunity for the Legislature and statewide leaders to transform the lives of Texans for generations and build an even brighter future for our state. We have already accomplished so many great things for the people of Texas—working together, we will continue charting a course for the Texas of tomorrow.”

During the address, Governor Abbott will update Texans on his priorities for the 88th Legislative Session, highlight exceptional Texans from across the state and outline his plans for building the Texas of tomorrow. The speech is hosted by the Greater San Marcos Partnership and the San Marcos Area Chamber of Commerce.

Abbott is speaking in San Marcos to highlight the region's record growth.

“I think it really underscores that the Innovation Corridor is on the map in Texas,” Jason Giulietti, president and CEO of the Greater San Marcos Partnership, said. “The governor coming down here further shows us that the region is growing here at record pace. For the governor to give the ‘State of the State’ address here only validates our region. There are a lot of amazing communities in Texas, but coming to San Marcos reflects well for our region and our community across the entire state.”

The location of the speech has not been made public, but the address will be televised live.

“We are excited for this opportunity to show off one of our great local businesses San Marcos to such a wide audience,” San Marcos Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Page Michel said.

Traditionally, the speech has been made at the Texas Capitol, but the COVID-19 pandemic caused Abbott to choose a different location in 2021 when he gave the speech from a factory in Lockhart. The address will air on television across the state at 7 p.m. Locally, it will be on KXAN-TV.