In Austin on Tuesday, Gov. Greg Abbott signs into law HB 2127, the Texas Regulatory Consistency Act, which had bipartisan approval and was passed by the Texas Legislature in April. The act clarifies business and labor standards that are maintained under state and federal law, and more narrowly focuses on health, safety and the permitting of businesses that will still fall under local authority. This clarification was meant to help small business owners better comply with regulations.
Governor signs Texas Regulatory Consistency Act

Thu, 06/15/2023 - 12:00am
Thursday, June 15, 2023

