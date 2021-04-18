Grand jury to consider charges in death of Texas protester Sun, 04/18/2021 - 5:00am AUSTIN (AP) — A grand jury will consider whether to bring charges against a man who drove into a crowd demonstrating in Austin against police violence last July and shot and killed an armed protester, prosecutors said Friday. Travis County District Attorney José Garza announced the move in a statement ...PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today! Read more about Grand jury to consider charges in death of Texas protester