Grand jury to consider charges in death of Texas protester

Sun, 04/18/2021 - 5:00am

AUSTIN (AP) — A grand jury will consider whether to bring charges against a man who drove into a crowd demonstrating in Austin against police violence last July and shot and killed an armed protester, prosecutors said Friday. Travis County District Attorney José Garza announced the move in a statement ...

