GSMP: Fiscal Year 2023 off to exhilarating start

What a start to fiscal year 2023 has been.

The news has been exhilarating as Builders FirstSource announced an expansion within Hays County to become the City of Kyle's largest sales taxpayer, providing 40 new jobs, and $16 million in new capital investment.

We’ve also tracked a record number of leads for new economic development projects with October closing as the largest number of leads received in a single month (25), and November slated to be right on its heels. You may remember we ended last year's prospect pipeline with a record $141 billion. Within two months of the new fiscal year, we’re already at more than half that number with a staggering $77 billion in our fiscal year 2023 pipeline.

While other parts of the country are seeing slowdowns and cutbacks in their economies, we have seen no such thing here in the Texas Innovation Corridor. Companies realize this is the best place to be doing business in the country, and rightfully want to invest in our communities. We will continue to bring these transformational investments, provide new tax revenues, new jobs, and most importantly, a higher quality of life for our citizens.