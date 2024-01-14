GSMP to host annual Economic Outlook '24

The Greater San Marcos Partnership has announced its keynote speaker for the annual Economic Outlook – 2024 Keith Phillips will be the keynote speaker alongside a distinguished panel of experts from JE DUNN, La Tierra and Partners Real Estate, who will share their valuable knowledge on the region's development and discuss what the new year has in store for the Texas Innovation Corridor.

Phillips, retired assistant vice president and senior economist of the Federal Reserve of Dallas branches in San Antonio and El Paso, will provide insights into the 2024 national economy.

Phillips joined the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas in January 1984. He served as assistant vice president and senior economist until his retirement in February 2022.

During his 38 years at the Dallas Fed, Phillips regularly participated in policy briefings to the bank president in preparation for FOMC meetings. He was also co-editor of the Southwest Economy and Dallas Fed Economics and participated in Federal Reserve System projects such as the Beige Book Working Group.

Phillips has published numerous articles on economic topics in Dallas Fed publications and academic journals. Research Papers in Economics, which tracks publications in economics, ranks Phillips in the top five percent of economists across the world in terms of the number of distinct publications. Over the past eighteen years he has been the most accurate forecaster for Texas job growth in the Western Blue Chip Economic Forecast.

Since 2009, Phillips served as an adjunct professor of economics in the Executive MBA program at the University of Texas at San Antonio. He received his Ph.D. in economics from Southern Methodist University and holds a B.A. and M.A. in Economics and a Bachelor of Journalism degree in News/Editorial from the University of Missouri at Columbia.

The Economic Outlook – 2024 luncheon will take place Wednesday, Jan. 31 at the City of San Marcos Conference Center – Embassy Suites, 1001 E. McCarty Lane, from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at: eventbrite.com/e/ economic-outlook-2024tickets-780328933847