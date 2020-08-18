GSMP to host virtual discussion with Hays, Caldwell County judges

The Greater San Marcos Partnership the economic development organization for Hays and Caldwell Counties, will feature Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra and Caldwell County Judge Hoppy Haden together for a virtual discussion about the current state of the region.

Topics will include insights into the regional economy amid the COVID-19 environment and the future of economic development in the Greater San Marcos region. A Q&A session will follow their remarks.

The event will be on Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Zoom. GSMP president Jason Giulietti will moderate the discussion.

“Our county judges have been at the forefront in ensuring that our communities and businesses remain strong during this unprecedented time,” Giulietti said. “Our judges will share their perspective on how economic development remains a strong tool to strengthen our recovery from the effects of COVID-19 in our two-county region.”

Reservation spots are limited and are on a first-come, first-serve basis. Attendees can register for the online event at the following Zoom link: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_kcCHNgGZQQmI7RLr5XVX-g