GSMP seeks 2022 Dick Burdick Innovation Award nominations

The Greater San Marcos Partnership is asking for nominations for the 2022 Dick Burdick Innovation Award.

Nominations are open to any Hays or Caldwell County-based business — Individuals can nominate or businesses local to the region can self-nominate. Nominations are open to the public through the end of Friday, Aug. 26 and can be submitted online at cutt.ly/DickBurdick2022.

GSMP presents the annual Dick Burdick Innovation Award to companies who showcase innovative solutions to complex problems through unique methods, ideas, products, and processes. Previous award winners have included Veritacor, Visionary Fiber Technologies, Bautex Systems, Paratus Diagnostics, MicroPower Global, Quantum Mechanics and Thermon.

The Dick Burdick Innovation Award was inspired by the late Dick Burdick, whose unconventional creativity and out-of-the-box thinking led to the introduction of heat transfer cement. He would go on to found Thermon, Inc., which relocated to San Marcos in the 1970s, and served as its long-time chairman.

The eighth annual Dick Burdick Innovation Award will be presented at the 2022 Innovation Summit, which will take place Sept. 8, 2022, from noon to 2 p.m. at the JW Marriott in downtown Austin. Ticket and sponsorship information for the event is available at greatersanmarcostx.com/events.