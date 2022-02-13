Guadalupe Street Bicycle Lane to open Monday

A portion of the two-way bicycle lane on Guadalupe Street in downtown San Marcos will open to the public on Monday. The lane will remain closed south of MLK Drive for sidewalk construction, with the full length of the lane tentatively scheduled to open in April 2022.

A physical barrier between the bicycle lane and traffic was installed from University Drive to Grove Street to improve safety for cyclists and motorists. Traffic signals were installed at five inter-sections and city crews also installed pavement markings, traffic signs and delineators. In spring of 2022, green

In spring of 2022, green pavement markings will be added to the Guadalupe Street bicycle lane as part of a TxDOT-funded research study conducted by a professor from the University of Texas at Arlington.

The study aims to identify the effectiveness of green pavement markings in increasing bicycle lane use and safety. The results of the project could help TxDOT establish statewide green pavement marking standards for bicycle lanes.

The $1.5 million project was completed as part of the community-driven Transportation Master Plan adopted by City Council in December 2018, which included prioritizing diversity in transportation access and safety for pedestrians and cyclists.

The City of San Marcos will host an informal information session and safety demonstration during the San Marcos Farmers’ Market on Saturday, Feb. 19. A booth will also be set up at the corner of Guadalupe Street and San Antonio Street from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information about the Guadalupe Street bicycle lane, contact the Engineering & Capital Improvements Department at 512-393-8130.

