Guild donates quilts to SMHA

The San Marcos Unitarian Universalist Fellowship Sewing Guild has been busy during their weekly Tuesday sewing meetings constructing more handmade and hand-designed small lap and children's quilts to donate locally to the San Marcos Housing Authority this month.

The Housing Authority provides decent, safe, and affordable housing for about 575 low-income households, including elderly and disabled, in the San Marcos area. They work to improve quality of life, reduce dependence on the welfare system, and empower their residents to take charge of their lives and their environment.

The Housing Authority is funded by the City of San Marcos.

The Youth Development Program offers after school services to youth. Ages are from 5 years old to 18 years old (K-12th grade). During the summer there is a summer program to take field trips with the youth. Different drug prevention activities are offered and Texas State University students volunteer with the program to help the children with their homework. The program strives to instill the values of service, friendship, and hard work in the stu- dents. The youth go on field trips to tour Texas State and many other activities.

The Housing Authority also has events for their senior citizen residents during the week. They offer weekly bingo, arts and crafts class, service providers come and do activities with the senior residents. The Housing Authority also sponsors holiday events for their youth along with their senior residents during the year.

Bonnie Pecina, Resident Services Coordinator at the Housing Authority, expressed her gratitude to the SMUUF Sewing Guild for the donated quilts, 'Thank you so much for the quilt donation. We will use the quilts as birthday gifts for our elderly residents who are home bound, prizes for our Senior Social Bingo and to those that are involved and participate in the different events here at the Kids Against Drugs Center. Once again, we thank you and truly appreciate your thoughtfulness of your donation, that will bring a smile to many.'

The Sewing Guild Members are: Ann Allen (Organizer), Barbara Jacobson, Jeanne Garthwaite, Judy Telford, and Kate Clayton. We gratefully accept donated material. For more information, contact Jeannie Lewis, SMUUF Social Justice Chair, at jeannie@ centurytel.net or (512) 353-2872, or visit the SMUUF Website at www. smuuf.org. Information provided by SMUUF.