Half-off adoption rates as animal shelter reaches capacity

The San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter is offering a half-off adoption special through Oct. 3 to maintain their 90% or above live release rate.

“We have seen a huge increase in intakes in the past two weeks which is filling up our shelter for the first time since mid-march,” said Shelter Manager Jeanne Saadi. The shelter has been able to release 90% or more of their animals through adoption, return to owner or shelter transfer since January and is promoting the half off adoption special in hopes they can maintain that very low euthanization rate.

The shelter has made announcements that its cat kennels are almost full and it is looking for adopters and foster homes to make more room at the shelter.

Normal adoption rates are $94 but until Oct. 3 animals can be adopted for $47.

Barn cats can be adopted for free and are a great form of rodent or pest control. The shelter provides instructions on how to successfully incorporate a new working cat onto your property. Barn cats must have a safe, sheltered area access to regular food and clean water.

Residents who may have lost a pet can call 512-805-2650 or visit https://www.sanmarcostx.gov/254/Lost-Found to be reunited.

View adoptable pets at www.sanmarcostx.gov/animaladoptions or call (512) 805-2650 for more information. For more information on fostering, email foster@sanmarcostx.gov.