Halloween activities are set for local communities

The city of San Marcos will host two events for families to enjoy during the Halloween season. Both events will be free and open to the public.

On Friday, October 27 the San Marcos Parks and Recreation Department will host the annual Farmer Fred’s Harvest Fall Carnival.

Families are invited to join the fun from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at City Park, 170 Charles Austin Drive and Plaza Park, 201 CM Allen Parkway. The event will include game booths, a haunted hayride, snacks, and fall-themed freebies. SMTX Utilities crews and San Marcos Police will have big rig trucks, patrol vehicles, and other equipment on display. Additional parking will be available at the San Marcos Activity Center, 501 E Hopkins Street.

A costume contest will begin at 6 p.m. on the Plaza Park stage. Registration is required to participate. There will be five different categories, including: 6 p.m. - Cutest Costume 6:20 p.m. - Spookiest Costume 6:40 p.m. - Best Group Costume 7 p.m. - Best Movie/TV Show Costume 7:20 p.m. - Best DIY Costume To register for the costume contest, visit www. sanmarcostx.gov/farmerfreds.

For the first time, the San Marcos Police Department is hosting Trunk or Treat on Halloween night. Several public safety departments will take part in the fun on Oct. 31, including San Marcos Fire and the City Marshals.

Other local public safety agencies will also participate, including Texas State University Police, San Marcos Hays County EMS, the Hays County Sheriff’s Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety.

In addition to getting to see first responders in creative costumes, children will also get to “trunk or treat” for candy, get their faces painted, check out fire trucks and police vehicles, and hang out with police canines.

This event kicks off at 6 p.m. and goes on until 9 p.m. at the San Marcos Police Department, 2300 S IH 35. Visitors may park at Classic Collision, 2260 S IH 35.

Halloween is just around the corner and the city of Kyle has announce a lineup of spooktacular events.

The Kyle Center Street Trick or Treat is at Mary Kyle Hartson City ‘Scare’ Park on Saturday, Oct. 28 ffrom Noon to 3 p.m.

This family-friendly event is free and provides a safe opportunity for trickor- treating from local businesses and organizations set up around the park.

Free Halloween photos will be offered inside the Krug Activity Center.

Food and drink vendors will also be on site as well as a few vendors that sell children’s items.

For more information on becoming a vendor, visit cityofkyle.com/recreation/ kyle-center-streettrick- or-treat.