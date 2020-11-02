Above, a day before Dia de los Muertos, which stretched through Monday, a Bobcat couple dressed the part with their faces painted as skulls. Daily Record photos by Gerald Castillo
HALLOWEEN HOMECOMING: Bobcat fans showcase Holiday spirit during Saturday's game
Texas State fans came dressed up in their best Halloween costumes Saturday night during the Bobcats' Homecoming contest against Louisiana.
Below, Hunter Pederson as Chucky, and Mirza Carvajal and Emily Mitchell as scarecrows showcase their holiday spirit.
Below, three kids in their favorite costumes.