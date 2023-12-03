Hanukkah event planned

Chabad of San Marcos will light a public twelvefoot Hanukkah menorah candelabra at the Hays County Courthouse on Thursday, Dec. 7, at 5:30 p.m.

It is the first night of the eight-day Jewish holiday. Following the menorah lighting there will be dancing, live music, traditional Hanukkah food, and Hanukkah gifts.

“The menorah serves as a symbol of San Marcos's dedication to preserve and encourage the right and liberty of all its citizens to worship G‑d freely, openly, and with pride. This is true, especially in America, a nation that was founded upon and vigorously protects the right of every person to practice his or her religion free from restraint and persecution,” said Rabbi Ari Weingarten.

'I want my kids to grow up with pride in their Jewish heritage and a feeling of equality and self-confidence as Americans” said Jasmine Prince of San Marcos, who is looking forward to attending the public menorah lighting. “Chabad Lubavitch’s Hanukkah menorahs are arguably one of the most important developments ever to help my child’s education. I wish they had this where I grew up,” she added.

The menorah lighting is part of a worldwide Hanukkah campaign, an initiative launched by the Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, in 1973. The campaign highlights the central theme of the holiday–publicizing the story of the Hanukkah miracle.

“The message of Hanukkah is the message of light,” added Rabbi Weingarten. “The nature of light is that it is always victorious over darkness. A small amount of light dispels a lot of darkness. Another act of goodness and kindness, another act of light, can make all the difference.”

San Marcos's menorah is one of more than 15,000 large public menorahs sponsored by Chabad in more than 100 countries around the world, including in front of landmarks such as the White House, the Eiffel Tower, and the Kremlin, helping children and adults to discover and enjoy the holiday message.

Throughout Texas, Chabad groups will be presenting dozens of Hanukkah events and celebrations, including public menorah lightings, fun menorahs made from ice and Lego, menorah parades, latke (potato pancake) parties, giant dreidel houses, “Chanukah Wonderlands” and more. To find a local event in Texas, or practically anywhere in the world, visit the international Hanukkah event directory at www. Jewishsmtx.com/HanukkahEvents.