HAPPY NEW YEAR

As anyone will tell you, New Years Eve and fireworks go together like peanut butter and jelly. Although it is a favorite way to close out the year, there are many rules and regulations to know and follow to ensure that the passtime is enjoyed in a safe and legal manner. If you want to avoid lighting the fuse yourself, you can attend an event at Roughhouse Brewing or a modest firework show at the Happy Cow.

San Marcos forbids fireworks within the city limits, so blasting off in the town square is prohibited. Specifically, the sale, possession, storage or discharge of fireworks is declared a public nuisance according to Chapter 38 of the city of San Marcos Code of Ordinances. The owner, lessee or occupant of the property or structure where fireworks are being stored or used are deemed responsible for violations of the ordinance.

However, the extraterritorial jurisdiction is a fine place to light a firework as the Hays County Fire Marshall Mark Wobus said it is allowed. He also gave some safety tips for those that choose to do so because, according to the 2022 Fireworks Annual Report, there were 10,200 fireworks-related injuries in the United States last year with victims ranging from 11 to 43 years of age. Never point or throw fireworks at others. Do not hold fireworks in your hand or any other part of your body while lighting. Fireworks should be used outdoors, on a smooth, flat surface away from homes, flammable materials and dry grass. Point fireworks away from homes, and keep them away from brush and leaves and flammable substances.

“Use caution, be responsible, have fun,” Wobus said.

There are options for watching firework shows in town as well.

Alex Pasternak, co-owner of Roughhouse Brewing, said that the business looks to be a place for “the community to come eat, drink, play and relax.” All of the beer is made by Davie Pasternak, one of the four owner/operators of the business. The New Years Eve event will start at 4 p.m. with a musical performance by Taylor Alexander Duo, and fireworks will light up the sky around 6 p.m.. Pasternak said to bring a chair or blanket but no outside food or drinks.

“We’ve got room to run and spread out, so last New Year’s Eve we thought … everyone wants to see fireworks on New Year's Eve, but we don’t want to stay up until midnight,” Alex Pasternak said. “It is a relaxed, fun New Year’s Eve show, but come early because we’ve got a taproom and kitchen, which I guess relative to a large crowd, is small. Come early to get food [and] to get a spot. … Come out, drink some sparkling wine and enjoy the fireworks show.”

If you are looking for something more low-key, the Happy Cow, located at 9103 FM 1102 close to Riley’s Tavern, will be blasting off fireworks at 10 p.m. The Happy Cow has a full bar and grill. Though, owner John Perry said this will not be a big event or an all night affair.

“It’s basically me shooting off fireworks as fast as I can,” Perry said. “We are barely across the line into Comal County, so we actually have to close right when it hits New Years.”

For more firework safety tips go to rescusaveslives. com/blog/ring-in-2023safely-with-these-12-firework- safety-tips.